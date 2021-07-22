Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor, staff member test positive for COVID-19

1 minute read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as has a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday.

"I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games. This is the end of my career," Oogink said in a statement. The positive test means that both will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:57 AM UTCOpening ceremony director fired on Tokyo Games eve over Holocaust joke

Tokyo Olympics organisers have fired the opening ceremony director on the eve of the event after reports emerged of a past joke he had made about the Holocaust, while media said former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong advocate of the Games, would also not attend.

SportsSporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020
SportsSoftball-Japan, U.S. off to 2-0 start as action wraps in Fukushima
SportsMLB roundup: Rays earn walk-off win over Orioles
SportsOlympics For Japan, medal bonanza could put some shine on tarnished Games