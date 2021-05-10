Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 3 - Biella to Canale, Italy - May 10, 2021 Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux rider Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands celebrates winning stage 3 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Dutch rider Taco van der Hoorn claimed a surprise breakaway win on stage three of the Giro d'Italia, a 190-km ride from Biella to Canale, on Monday as Italy's Filippo Ganna retained the overall lead.

Van der Hoorn, riding for the Belgian team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, attacked out of a dwindling and seemingly doomed breakaway group with just under nine km to go and held off the chasing peloton to win by four seconds.

Davide Cimolai, of Israel Start-Up Nation, sprinted to second place ahead of former three-time world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-hansgrohe in third.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Ganna holds onto the overall leader's pink jersey for a third day after completing a rain-soaked stage safely in the peloton.

Norway's Tobias Foss climbed into second place in the general classification, 16 seconds down on Ganna, after leapfrogging fellow Team Jumbo-Visma rider Edoardo Affini, who lost time and dropped down the rankings.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel moved into third place, 20 seconds down on Ganna.

Ganna, the world time-trial champion, is expected to relinquish the overall lead in Tuesday's fourth stage to Sestola, which ends with a steep, 4.3km climb and a 2.5km dash to the finish.

