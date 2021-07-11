Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dyal Capital nears deal for minority stake in Sacramento Kings - WSJ

Mar 25, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is congratulated by teammates after making a three point basket while being fouled against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

July 11 (Reuters) - Dyal Capital is nearing a deal to make an investment in the Sacramento Kings National Basketball Association team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, would give the investment firm a nearly 5% stake in the team at a valuation of $1.5 billion, the newspaper said.

Dyal, a unit of the newly public Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL.N), is best known for taking minority stakes in private-equity and credit firms. On July 6, Dyal said it would take a similar-sized stake in the Phoenix Suns.

Dyal is initially hoping to raise about $1 billion for the fund and plans to build a portfolio of minority investments in six different teams, with a goal of eventually doubling that, according to the report.

The parties were not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

