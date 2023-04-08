Dybala penalty seals win over Torino to send Roma third















April 8 (Reuters) - A Paulo Dybala penalty and a superb defensive performance gave AS Roma a 1-0 win away to Torino on Saturday that lifted them to third place in the table and boosted their hopes of a spot in next season's Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's side are on 53 points with nine matches left in the campaign and are one point ahead of fourth-placed AC Milan. Roma are two points behind second-placed Lazio, who will play Juventus later on Saturday.

The match was only eight minutes old when Dybala converted a penalty following a handball from Torino's Perr Schuurs.

Following the goal, Roma went on the defensive, causing problems for Torino's midfield, who searched for opportunities without success throughout most of the match.

Despite the visitors' overall control of the match, Torino's Pietro Pellegri could have equalised late on when his shot towards goal was deflected inches wide.

Roma will prepare for Thursday's opening leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Feyenoord before hosting Udinese in Serie A on April 16.

Torino are 11th with 38 points.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis











