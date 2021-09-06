Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters

By
2 minute read
1/2

Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits to Jannik Sinner of Italy on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev eased past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) and into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday as the fourth-seeded German extended his winning run to 15 matches.

Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he lost a match after tapping into a run of form that has carried him to Olympic gold in Tokyo, a Masters 1000 win in Cincinnati and the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

The last time Zverev tasted defeat was in the fourth round at Wimbledon and he has not looked in danger at the U.S. Open, rolling into the quarter-finals with the loss of one set.

It was another economical performance against 13th-seeded Sinner as he broke the Italian once in each set while blasting 17 aces, including two in a tight tiebreak to keep the contest from a fourth set on a humid day inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For two sets Sinner could not break down the German's defence, unable to convert any of a handful of break chances.

Sinner got his only break of the match to level the third set at 4-4 but could make no further dent in Zverev's game, losing the tiebreak and the match.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:20 PM UTC

Pele recovering in hospital following removal of tumour

Brazil soccer great Pele said on Monday that he was recovering in hospital from surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

Sports
Argentina's Martinez still nonplussed over abandoned World Cup qualifier
Sports
Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters
Sports
Bencic survives Swiatek test to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals
Sports
Europe chase their second Solheim Cup win on American soil