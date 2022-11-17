Ecuador mints commemorative coin to mark World Cup participation















MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Ecuador (CBE) has minted a commemorative coin to mark the South American country's participation in the World Cup in Qatar.

As a tribute to the Ecuador national team's fourth appearance in the World Cup finals, about 1,500 units of the special coin will be available in the cities of Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca from Friday.

"I wish every success to our beloved Tricolor, made up of players who represent the resilience and spirit of Ecuador," the country's bank manager, Guillermo Avellan, told reporters that the coin's design has been approved by FIFA.

The retail value will be 63 dollars each. The coins made out of silver have a ball and the Ecuadorean coat of arms. They are also engraved with the word "un Sucre", Ecuador's currency before officially using the dollar in its economy in 2000.

The reverse side features the Qatar World Cup logo, symbolising the unity of the 32 teams taking part in the global showpiece tournament.

Ecuador play in the World Cup's opening match against hosts Qatar on Sunday. They will also face Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing Angelica Medina and Ed Osmond











