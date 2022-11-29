Ecuador's Valencia fit, Senegal bring in Ciss















DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's veteran striker Enner Valencia has recovered sufficiently from a knee strain to make it into Gustavo Alfaro's starting lineup on Tuesday against Senegal in a boost to the South Americans' chances of qualifying from World Cup Group A.

Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador's good start to the tournament - one win and a draw - but left the field injured towards the end of both games.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bolstered his midfield with the inclusion of Pathe Ciss in place of striker Famara Diedhiou, leaving Boulaye Dia as the lone centre forward at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

With defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate still out injured, Ciss adds steel. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr provide width to an attack without Sadio Mane, whose injury absence in Qatar has been a massive blow to their last-16 chances.

Ecuador - Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c)

Senegal - Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











