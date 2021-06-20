Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Edenilson on the spot as Internacional share spoils with Ceara

1 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Internacional v Ceara - Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - June 20, 2021 Ceara's Mendoza in action with Internacional's Edenilson REUTERS/Edison Vara

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, June 20 (Reuters) - Internacional drew 1-1 with Ceara on Sunday in a result that left both teams in mid-table after five games of Brazil’s Serie A season.

Edenilson put Inter ahead from the penalty spot after eight minutes but Vinicius Lima equalised for Ceara with a stunning free kick on the stroke of halftime.

Both clubs have five points from five games.

Ceara are in 11th place in the 20-team table and Inter are in 12th.

Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:24 PM UTCDeChambeau closes on successful U.S. Open title defence

Bryson DeChambeau was closing in on a successful defence of his U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving top of the leaderboard with Louis Oosthuizen to set the stage for back-nine drama at Torrey Pines with an all-star pack of major winners in hot pursuit.

SportsJabeur becomes first Arab woman to win a WTA title
SportsHitting it sideways, U.S. Open remains elusive for Mickelson
SportsUEFA probes discrimination at Budapest games, halts rainbow armband review
SportsShaqiri shines as Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive