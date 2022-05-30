Edoardo Molinari named Team Europe's vice captain for Ryder Cup

Golf - European Tour - British Masters - The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, Britain - May 5, 2022 Italy's Edoardo Molinari during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

May 30 (Reuters) - Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson named Italy's Edoardo Molinari as his second vice-captain on Monday for the 2023 Ryder Cup that will be played at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Molinari and his brother Francesco both played in the 2010 edition when Europe regained the trophy in Wales.

"It is fantastic. I played the Ryder Cup in 2010 and to be able to be a vice captain in this one is a dream come true," Edoardo said in a statement.

"It was a very unexpected call from Henrik. We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team, but I never expected this.

"The Italian fans will be loud and passionate at Marco Simone. For the players, it will be a lot of fun to play in front of such supportive crowds."

Stenson had named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn -- who captained the team to victory in the 2018 edition -- as his first vice-captain earlier this month. read more

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

