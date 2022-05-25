Egyptian Sherif withdraws from French Open with foot fracture

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 29, 2020 Egypt’s Mayar Sherif reacts during her first round match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Egyptian Mayar Sherif pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday with a foot fracture, a day after she became the first woman from her country to win a main draw match at Roland Garros.

The 26-year-old Sherif, ranked a career-high 49th, defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to book her spot in the second round of the claycourt Grand Slam.

She suffered a stress fracture in her foot, French Open organisers said.

Slovenia's 24th seed Tamara Zidansek, who was drawn to meet Sherif, will get a walkover into the third round.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond

