Eintracht ease past 10-man West Ham into Europa League final

Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - May 5, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt's Almamy Toure in action with West Ham United's Michail Antonio Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Summary Eintracht win 3-1 on aggregate

Germans face Rangers in final

West Ham's Cresswell, coach Moyes sent off

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 5 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0 in their Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday to reach their first European final in 42 years with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The Germans, who last featured in a European final in 1980, will face Rangers on May 18 after the Scottish side knocked out RB Leipzig.

In front of a deafening 48,000 crowd, Rafael Borre drilled in the winner for the hosts in the 26th minute, beating the English club for a second time following a 2-1 triumph in the first leg last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

West Ham, who played most of the game with 10 men after left back Aaron Cresswell was dismissed for a professional foul on Jens Petter Hauge in the 17th minute, were toothless throughout.

Their manager David Moyes was also sent off in the 79th minute for angrily kicking a ball in a frustrating and scrappy end to West Ham's European run this season.

"A dream has finally come true," Eintracht president Peter Fischer said, surrounded by ecstatic fans who stormed the pitch on the final whistle.

"The team did it really well. This city and this environment deserved it. That's football and now we will win this thing," Fischer said.

It had not started well for Frankfurt, though, with defender Martin Hinteregger taken off after only eight minutes with a hamstring injury.

But the dismissal of Creswell opened up space down the wing for the Germans and Ansgar Knauff made the most of it when he charged through and delivered a perfect ball for Borre to score.

West Ham hardly got a look in and their best chance came a minute from halftime when Kurt Zouma's close-range effort was cleared off the line.

They were equally ineffectual after the break with Moyes's frustration boiling over when he kicked the ball at a ball boy who he thought was trying to waste time.

With the homes fans kicking off celebrations in the stands early for what turned out to be a memorable evening for the club struggling in mid-table in the Bundesliga, Eintracht comfortably held on to their lead.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.