England 284 all out in reply to India's 416

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 3 (Reuters) - England were all out for 284, a deficit of 132, in reply to India's total of 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth test at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Jonny Bairstow top-scored for the hosts with 106 and Sam Billings made 36.
India fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (4-66) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-68) shared seven wickets between them.
Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond
