England 284 all out in reply to India's 416

Cricket - Fifth Test - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 3, 2022 England's Jonny Bairstow in action as he reaches his half century Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 3 (Reuters) - England were all out for 284, a deficit of 132, in reply to India's total of 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored for the hosts with 106 and Sam Billings made 36.

India fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (4-66) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-68) shared seven wickets between them.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond

