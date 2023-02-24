England 315-3 as rain halts first test v New Zealand















Feb 24 (Reuters) - England were 315 for three on day one of the second test against New Zealand when rain halted play midway through the third session on Friday.

Harry Brook was 184 not out, with Joe Root on 101 at the Basin Reserve, where New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first.

England lead the two-test series 1-0 after winning the opener in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.