England all out for 290 against India in Oval test

Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 3, 2021 England's Chris Woakes in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - England were all out for 290, a lead of 99 runs, in reply to India's first innings total of 191 in the fourth test at the Oval on Friday.

Ollie Pope top-scored for the hosts with a patient 81, while Chris Woakes contributed 50 down the order.

Umesh Yadav (3-76) was the pick of the Indian bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris

