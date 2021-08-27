Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England all out for 432 in Headingley test v India

Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 India players wait for the review of England's Craig Overton who was given out Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LEEDS, England, Aug 27 (Reuters) - England were all out for 432 in reply to India's first innings total of 78 to claim a 354-run lead on day three of the third test at Headingley on Friday.

Skipper Joe Root top-scored for England with a stellar 121, while Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Dawid Malan helped themselves to fluent half-centuries.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-95.

India lead the five-test series 1-0.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris

