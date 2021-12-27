Sports
England and Australia cleared to play after negative tests
MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said on Monday.
The players undertook PCR tests after two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive on Sunday. Play starts at 10:30 am local time (2330 GMT).
Reporting by Ian Ransom Editing by Christian Radnedge
