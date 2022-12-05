England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi test

[1/3] Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 5, 2022. England's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Agha Salman. REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad















RAWALPINDI, Pakistan, Dec 5 (Reuters) - England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the opening test in Rawalpindi in fading light on Monday, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7, setting Pakistan an improbable victory target of 343 on a docile track.

Pakistan fought gamely and put on 268 before being all out in the absorbing final session, with Saud Shakeel topscoring for them with 76.

James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50) were England's most successful bowlers, while Jack Leach claimed the winning wicket.

The second test in Multan begins on Friday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson











