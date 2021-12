Cricket - Ashes - First Test - Australia v England - The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia - December 8, 2021 Australia's Josh Hazlewood reacts after dismissing England's Joe Root during day one of the Ashes First Test DAVE HUNT/AAP Image via REUTERS

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - England were dismissed for 147 in their first innings before tea on the opening day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba on Wednesday after captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia's fast bowling captain Pat Cummins finished with 5-38, the pick of the home bowlers.

