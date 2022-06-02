England bundle out New Zealand for 132 in first innings

Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2022 England's Matthew Potts celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

June 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand were all out for 132 in their first innings on the opening day of the first test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme top-scored for New Zealand with 42 not out, while bowler Tim Southee made 26 as the visitors' batting order suffered an early collapse.

England's veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson (4-66) and debutant Matthew Potts (4-13) were impressive for the hosts, while Stuart Broad and new captain Ben Stokes also picked up a wicket each.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

