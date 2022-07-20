England coach to return for Spain quarter-final after negative COVID test

July 20 (Reuters) - England women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to the dugout for their European Championship quarter-final against Spain on Wednesday, the team said.

Wiegman tested positive for the virus on Friday and assistant coach Arjan Veurink took charge of the team for their last group match against Northern Ireland in Wiegman's absence.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

