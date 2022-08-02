England, Germany dominate Euro 2022 team of the tournament

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Four players from champions England and five from runners-up Germany were named in the Euro 2022 team of the tournament announced by governing body UEFA on Tuesday.

England forward Beth Mead - who was named Player of the Tournament - along with midfielder Keira Walsh, defender Leah Williamson and goalkeeper Mary Earps were all named in the team, which was selected by UEFA's technical observer panel.

An extra-time strike from forward Chloe Kelly gave England a 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday as they secured their first major trophy in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium. read more

Mead and Germany's Alexandra Popp, who missed the final due to injury, both netted six goals apiece but the England forward won the Top Scorer award thanks to also making five assists.

Popp and fellow forward Klara Buhl, along with Germany defenders Giulia Gwinn and Marina Hegering as well as midfielder Lena Oberdorf - recipient of the Young Player of the Tournament award - were also included in the team.

France defender Sakina Karchaoui and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati completed the lineup.

France were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Germany, while England handed Spain a quarter-final exit.

