England hold off France to seal fourth straight Six Nations crown

April 30 (Reuters) - England claimed their fourth successive Women's Six Nations title with a hard-fought 24-12 victory over France in the Grand Slam decider in front of a sell-out partisan crowd at the Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne on Saturday.

The visitors arrived in the Basque Country having won their four previous matches by margins of 50 points or more and capped an impressive campaign with their 23rd win in a row and their 10th straight victory over France.

England initially found themselves in unchartered territory as France got an early score but the hosts' bright start soon turned into a long afternoon as the Red Roses hit back in brilliant fashion with three of their own.

Les Blues were held at bay by the physicality and defensive work of Simon Middleton's side, who were relentless for much of the half and carried their 14-point lead into the break.

England's maul was key to them continuing their relentless attack while France's line-out inconsistencies halted theirs as Zoe Aldcroft's four steals in the first half was the difference between the two sides.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison was sent to the sin-bin early in the second half but England got through the 10-minute period without conceding a point and added three through Emily Scarratt's penalty after French centre Maelle Filopon was yellow-carded.

Annick Hayraud's side had sprung into life after going down to 14, however, and all their pressure finally amounted to some points as Annaelle Deshaye powered over the line just after the hour mark but Caroline Drouin missed the conversion.

The try gave the home side some hope but it proved too lateas England held on and stamped out any sign of attacking sparks from France, who last beat them in Grenoble in the 2018 tournament en route to lifting the trophy.

The result further underlined England's dominance in the sport and confirmed their status as favourites for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year - where they will be in the same pool as France.

"It means so much every time we get to have a Grand Slam. Some players weren't in the squad for this match and this is for every person who has played during this Six Nations," said stand-in captain Scarratt, filling in for the injured Sarah Hunter.

"In the first half we were in control, but you never have it all your own way against a top team like France. Our forwards were phenomenal and got through so much work. There's always something to work on, but tonight is a night for celebration."

This year's edition of the tournament returned to its traditional format of a six-team round-robin group after COVID-enforced changes meant England and France clashed in the 2021 final as winners of two three-team groups.

Earlier on Saturday, Italy snatched a 10-8 victory over Wales in Cardiff in the final minute through Michela Sillari's penalty but the hosts finished in third place - their best effort since 2009.

Ireland and Scotland will face off in Belfast later in the day.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

