Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

England, India docked WTC points for slow over-rate in Nottingham test

1 minute read

Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 7, 2021 England's Rory Burns as India players huddle before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Aug 11 (Reuters) - England and India have been penalised two points each from their 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) tally for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first test in Nottingham, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

The points deduction leaves both teams with two points apiece in the WTC standings. They have also been fined 40% of their match fee, the governing body added.

England and India drew the first test at Trent Bridge last week after rain washed out the final day. read more

The second test of the five-match series begins at Lord's on Thursday.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · August 10, 2021 · 9:15 PM UTCMessi signs for Paris St Germain after leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi joined star-packed Paris St Germain on Tuesday after leaving Barcelona, the club where he had begun and expected to end his career.

SportsWilliams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Western & Southern Open
SportsMLB roundup: Rays top Red Sox to pad AL East lead
SportsWestbrook 'all ears' as he joins LeBron and AD on Lakers
SportsOlympic body lambasts 'cruel' 28-day quarantine for athletes returning to South Australia