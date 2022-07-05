England pull off record chase to level series against India

Cricket - Fifth Test - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 5, 2022 England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 5 (Reuters) - England beat India by seven wickets in the rearranged fifth test to level the series 2-2 at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) forged a 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket to reach the 378-run target with two sessions to spare.

The five-match series could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.