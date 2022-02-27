England says will not play against Russia over Ukraine invasion

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - England's Football Association said on Sunday the England soccer team will not play any matches against Russia for the foreseeable future to "whole-heartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership" after its invasion of Ukraine.

Other countries have also announced they will not play soccer matches against Russia.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams

