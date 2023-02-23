England unchanged for second test, Henry set to return for NZ















Feb 23 (Reuters) - England will play the same style with the same team in the second test against New Zealand, skipper Ben Stokes confirmed on Thursday, while the hosts look set to bring Matt Henry into their bowling attack as they try to level up the series.

The tourists romped to a 267-run victory in the day-night opening test in Tauranga last weekend on the back of the "Bazball" style of cricket they have been playing under Stokes and coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum.

Seamers Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson all played key roles in the win and Stokes said it was a no-brainer to send out the same side at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Friday after all three had indicated they were good to go.

"It was just a case of seeing how the bowlers pulled up and they've all pulled up pretty well so, yeah, unchanged team," he told reporters.

"It is a fine line between picking your strongest 11 and ensuring that the bowlers that you pick are 100%. It was pretty easy to pick the team once they told me they were ready to go."

Last week's victory was a first in a test for England in New Zealand since 2008 and they now have a chance to inflict a first home test series defeat on the Black Caps in six years.

In keeping with the philosophy of "Bazball", however, Stokes said England would be focusing on playing entertaining cricket rather than the result.

"It would be great to leave here with a 2-0 series win but I don't think we'll be looking to go in here to achieve that," Christchurch-born Stokes added.

"I think we'll be looking to play the exact same cricket we've been playing the last 10 to 12 months and if New Zealand are better than us this week, then we'll be able to say that."

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has made it clear his side will be glad to be back playing red ball cricket this week after being thoroughly out-strategised by England in the pink ball match at Bay Oval.

The seamer added that New Zealand were highly unlikely to try and copy England's aggressive style of play in the second and final test in Wellington.

"You've got to look at your side and try and work with what you've got," he told reporters.

"That works for England because of the makeup of their side but it's about us finding a way that works for us.

"We know these conditions reasonably well and I guess that's where your home advantage comes into it."

Home advantage in test cricket usually includes the preparation of the wicket, although Stokes noted that former New Zealand test captain McCullum would have a fair idea of what the grassy track at the Basin Reserve might serve up.

Southee said there was unlikely to be any change to a New Zealand top order that got poor returns in Tauranga but that seamer Henry, who missed the first test because of the birth of his first child, would probably come back into the side.

"Matt's been a new-ball bowler for a while and been around the test side for a good long time so I guess he'll slide back in," he said.

"That's a decision that we have to make once we get a decent look at the wicket."

