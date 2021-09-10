Sports
England v India fifth test cancelled after India unable to field team
1 minute read
Sept 10 (Reuters) - The fifth test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday after India were unable to field a team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.
"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," the statement said.
Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher
