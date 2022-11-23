England v the United States World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds















AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - England play the United States in the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Friday.

When: Friday Nov. 25, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Odds:

England win: 4/7

United States win: 5/1

Draw: 29/10

Key stats:

* The U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years after failing to qualify for the 2018 showcase in Russia.

* Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.

* England had gone six competitive games without a win heading into the World Cup opener when they thrashed Iran 6-2.

* England have contested 16 World Cups but have won the tournament just once, in 1966

* England won eight of their 10 qualifying matches, scoring 39 times and conceding only three goals

Previous meetings:

* The two side have clashed 11 times with England dominating with eight wins, drawing once and losing twice.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Doha. Editing by Christian Radnedge











