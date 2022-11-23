England v the United States World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
AL KHOR, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - England play the United States in the World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on Friday.
When: Friday Nov. 25, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)
Where: Al Bayt Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Odds:
England win: 4/7
United States win: 5/1
Draw: 29/10
Key stats:
* The U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years after failing to qualify for the 2018 showcase in Russia.
* Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only player in the U.S. squad with any World Cup experience.
* England had gone six competitive games without a win heading into the World Cup opener when they thrashed Iran 6-2.
* England have contested 16 World Cups but have won the tournament just once, in 1966
* England won eight of their 10 qualifying matches, scoring 39 times and conceding only three goals
Previous meetings:
* The two side have clashed 11 times with England dominating with eight wins, drawing once and losing twice.
