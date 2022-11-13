England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final v Pakistan
MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - England won the toss and will field first in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Both teams were unchanged from their semi-finals.
Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
