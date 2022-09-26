England won't take risks with Buttler before T20 World Cup

Cricket - T20 Series - England v South Africa - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 31, 2022 England head coach Matthew Mott talks to Jos Buttler after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - England's limited-overs coach Matthew Mott said Jos Buttler is itching to make his return from injury during their seven-match series in Pakistan but they will not take any risks with the batsman so close to the Twenty20 World Cup.

Buttler has not played in the series so far as he recovers from a calf injury he sustained while playing in The Hundred, with the team being led by Moeen Ali.

The World Cup takes place in Australia from Oct. 16-Nov. 13.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"With regard to Jos (Buttler), he's still a while off, he's not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to the World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had," Mott told reporters.

"So, he's champing at the bit for a game, but we'll just try and see how we go and maybe in the last game or two we might give him a chance."

The series is level at 2-2 with the fifth game scheduled for Lahore on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.