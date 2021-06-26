Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England wrap up T20 series win over Sri Lanka with 89-run victory

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England v Sri Lanka - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 26, 2021 England's Jonny Bairstow in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

SOUTHAMPTON, June 26 (Reuters) - England won the final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in handsome fashion with a dominant 89-run victory, giving the hosts a 3-0 series sweep in Southampton on Saturday.

Chasing 181 to win after England's openers stitched together a century stand, Sri Lanka collapsed and lost wickets at regular intervals as fast bowler David Willey finished with 3-27 while five others picked up at least one wicket.

Earlier, England finished their innings on 180-6 after opening batsmen Dawid Malan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (51) built a 105-run stand. Malan had come into the side as a replacement for Jos Buttler who was ruled out with a torn calf muscle.

The pair smashed five boundaries each while Malan also cleared the rope four times, with Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the brunt of the devastating blows, conceding 55 and 42 runs respectively.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera was the only Lankan bowler who could walk back to the pavilion with his head held high after finishing his spell with a career-best 4-17, dismissing Malan as well as cleaning up the middle order.

The two teams will move on to a three-match one-day international series which begins on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.

