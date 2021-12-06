Skip to main content
England's Anderson out of first Ashes test with calf strain - report

Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 England's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - England have been dealt a blow on the eve of the first Ashes test with paceman James Anderson ruled out of the match in Brisbane with a calf strain, cricket website The Cricketer reported on Tuesday.

Anderson, who trained on Monday, was expected to play in the Ashes opener at the Gabba on Wednesday, but will instead be replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes, the report said.

The England team were unable to provide immediate comment.

Holders Australia are looking to retain the urn for a second successive series, two years after the 2-2 draw in England.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris

