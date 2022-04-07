England's Casey withdraws from Masters with injury

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 26, 2021 Team Europe's Paul Casey reacts after holing his putt on the 3rd green during the Singles REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 7 (Reuters) - England's Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters with injury prior to the start of his first round on Thursday.

The Ryder Cup veteran was scheduled to tee off at 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT) alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith ahead of the group including five-times champion Tiger Woods.

Casey, who finished third in The Players Championship last month, arrived at Augusta National this week due to make his 16th appearance at the Masters, where his best finish came in 2016 when he finished in a share of fourth place.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.