Nov 5 (Reuters) - England and Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar after scans showed he had 'significant' damage to his hamstring, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

"Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup," Chelsea said in a statement.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra











