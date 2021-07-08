Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

England's Euro 2020 semi-final was 'total nail biter', says PM Johnson

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson in the stands before the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England's 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday to reach the final of Euro 2020 was a "total nail biter" as he wished the team the best for the final on Sunday.

"I thought it was the most extraordinary game," Johnson said on Thursday. "I don't think I've ever seen an England team play with such creativity and flair and versatility and just keep going like that."

"It was a total nail biter."

Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 11:21 AM UTCOlympics to ban spectators as Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency -report

Olympic organisers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, the Asahi daily said on Thursday, as Japan declared a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the event to curb a new wave of infections.

SportsEXCLUSIVE Frustrated by delays, Tokyo 2020 sponsors cancel booths, parties
SportsEngland into Euros final after ending Danish dream run
SportsTampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup
SportsEngland's Euro 2020 semi-final was 'total nail biter', says PM Johnson