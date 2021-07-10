Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

England's Foden misses training ahead of Euro final v Italy

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Phil Foden celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis

July 10 (Reuters) - England midfielder Phil Foden did not take part in Saturday's team training session ahead of their European Championship final against Italy as a precaution due to a minor injury.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his three European Championship appearances so far, starting England's opening group games against Croatia and Scotland, and coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday.

England wrote on Twitter: "25 players are out at training this morning as the Three Lions get ready for Italy, with Phil Foden sitting out due to a minor knock."

Manager Gareth Southgate has no shortage of options on the right side of England's attack where Foden usually plays, with several players competing for the spot including Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

England take on Roberto Mancini's Italy at Wembley on Sunday, looking to win their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:10 PM UTCMLB roundup: Indians get another walk-off vs. Royals

Bobby Bradley homered in the ninth inning as host Cleveland defeated Kansas City 2-1 on Friday, the second consecutive night that the Indians topped the Royals in walk-off fashion.

SportsDjokovic tames Shapovalov to reach Wimbledon final
SportsDurant says U.S. men's team wants to honour Bryant in Tokyo
SportsU.S. reported to seek talks on easing cannabis restrictions in sports
SportsChiefs' Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon