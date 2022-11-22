England's Mead faces long absence with ruptured ACL















LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead faces a long absence that could put her participation in the women's World Cup in doubt after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Manchester United at the weekend.

The tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand next July.

"Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established," Arsenal said in a statement.

Mead has scored 29 goals in 50 appearances for England, helping England win Euro 2022 as the tournament's top scorer.

She also finished second to Spain's Alexia Putellas in the women's 2022 Ballon d'Or voting.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond











