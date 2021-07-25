Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Equestrian-Singapore out of dressage after horse suffers freak injury

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Singapore was eliminated from the equestrian dressage qualifiers on Sunday after Caroline Chew's horse Tribiani was found to be bleeding from the mouth, bringing an abrupt end to the country's first foray into the sport at the Olympics.

"It was a bit of a freak accident...He was feeling really good actually, presenting really well and then just caught his lip in the corner, I think. I didn't feel it happen, but obviously the judge saw it," Chew told reporters.

Chew said competing in Tokyo had been very unexpected after New Zealand withdrew from a qualifying event, clearing the way for her to represent Singapore.

"I would say (it's) quite miraculous we got here anyway. It was great and I felt really humbled and privileged to be the first Singaporean at the Olympic Games for equestrian. It kind of a shame how it ended," the 29-year-old full-time lawyer said.

The team and individual medals for dressage, also known as horse ballet, will be decided on Tuesday and Wednesday.

