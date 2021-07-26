Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Equestrian-Two for the Price of one: Kiwi husband and wife target medal

2 minute read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Most athletes had to bid farewell to their partners before heading to the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 restrictions, but not so for equestrians Jonelle and Tim Price.

The world number seven and two, respectively, in equestrian eventing, are bound both by marriage and their aspiration to bring back a medal to New Zealand.

"There's definitely pros and cons involved," 41-year-old Jonelle told reporters.

"We've really found the balance of being each other's biggest supporters but equally we're very competitive ... It's the product of probably 20 years' experience of figuring out how to get that right."

Equestrian sports are the only Olympic disciplines that do not differentiate between athletes on the basis of gender and often include riders over 50, such as Tokyo's oldest Olympian, Australian Mary Hanna who is 66 and still going strong. read more

"We've managed over the years to make it a real advantage," Tim said.

"We've had the experience of building through the difficult years as a couple and now up to the top level of the sport and perhaps earlier in our career, it was more difficult as we were both forging our way."

Eventing combines elements of showjumping, cross-country riding and dressage, also known as horse ballet. Eventing medals will be awarded on Aug. 2.

The third rider on the Kiwi eventing team, 32-year-old Jesse Campbell, said both his teammates have been a huge help.

"Sometimes I have to step in as a little bit of a marriage counsellor," he added.

New Zealand will face strong competition from German and British teams, but also the host nation Japan, Tim said. "The Japanese, they haven't been putting many feet wrong."

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Karishma Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:18 AM UTCAussie 'Terminator' takes gold as pool duel with Ledecky surpasses the hype

The great pool rivalry between Australia and the U.S. passed to a new generation on Monday when a 20-year-old known as "Terminator" hunted down the U.S. dominator of women's distance swimming in a dramatic 400m freestyle final in Tokyo.

SportsSkateboarding-Golden generation: Japan's Nishiya leads teen skater medal rush
SportsTennis-Osaka, top seeds book third round spots
SportsSwimming-United States win men's 4 x 100 freestyle relay
SportsOlympics Gymnastics-Hopes of family, community rest on Sunisa Lee