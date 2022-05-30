Ericsson a fifth wheel no more after Indy 500 win

May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Ericsson (8) of Sweden kisses the bricks after he wins the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Coming into the Indianapolis 500, Marcus Ericsson was the fifth wheel on a powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing all-star lineup of champions and drivers who had already been to Victory Lane at the Brickyard.

On a team that includes six-time IndyCar champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR Cup drivers champion Jimmie Johnson, 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan and the current IndyCar champion Alex Palou, the unassuming Ericsson was -- that other guy.

No longer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

After a fearless effort that saw Ericsson prevail in a two-lap shootout with Pato O'Ward to win a dramatic Indianapolis 500 on Sunday the 31-year-old Swede finds himself on the front pages.

"When you have Dixie (Scott Dixon) and TK (Tony Kanaan) and JJ (Jimmie Johnson) and Palou, the defending champion, the focus will be on them for sure," said Ericsson. "Maybe after today it will change a bit."

Ericsson's life is about to change -- a lot.

Early on Monday morning there is a meeting with the sculptor who will put his likeness on the Borg Warner trophy followed by a team photo shoot at the Brickyard finish line.

There will be other media opportunities and then a black tie awards dinner.

He will be whisked off to New York for more media commitments, guest appearances on early morning and late night talk shows and glad handing with sponsor.

And oh yes, there is a race next weekend in Detroit where Ericsson can expect to be in high demand.

"They say it is life changing winning this race," smiled Ericsson. "Coming to IndyCar one of my goals was to show what I could do, show my skills because I felt in F1 I didn't get a chance to do that. So I came here.

"The first couple of years were pretty tough, took some time to get use to this type of racing."

The spotlight is an unfamiliar place for the thoughtful Swede, who has raced on some of the sport's biggest stages but almost always in the shadows.

He spent five season in Formula One but maintained that there was little glamour or respect toiling at the back of the grid as he did make 97 starts for tailenders Caterham and Sauber, never setting foot on a podium.

"I did almost 100 Grand Prix running for small teams towards the back most of it," said Ericsson. "You don't get a lot of credit running in the back, Formula One people think you are not very good.

"I moved here and put my whole life into trying to become a IndyCar and Indianapolis 500 champion.

"It's been tough but I have been working extremely hard and it feels good to show hard work pays off."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Steve Keating in Indianapolis. Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.