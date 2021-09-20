Skip to main content

ESPN to launch 'NBA Today' on Oct. 18

1 minute read

The NBA logo is displayed as people pass by the NBA Store in New York City, U.S., October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2021-09-20 18:11:26 GMT+00:00 - ESPN will debut "NBA Today," an hour-long panel show, on Oct. 18 -- the day before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Malika Andrews will host "NBA Today," joined by network NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike and Vince Carter along with ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe. ESPN basketball reporters will take part, too.

The show will air weekdays from 3-4 ET.

"NBA Today" replaces "The Jump," which ESPN canceled amid controversy surrounding host and longtime basketball reporter Rachel Nichols involving comments she made about former colleague Maria Taylor.

Andrews, 26, joined the network in 2018 and has seen an increasingly visible role in ESPN's coverage of the NBA. ESPN said Monday her new role is part of a multiyear contract extension, but details were not disclosed.

--Field Level Media

