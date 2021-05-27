EU, Japan back Olympics Games as symbol of global unity

A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The European Union and Japan agreed on Thursday that they favoured Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, despite concerns over the influx of athletes and officials as Japan battles of fourth wave of infections.

"We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19," the EU and Japan said in a joint statement after a video summit.

