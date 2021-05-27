Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

EU, Japan back Olympics Games as symbol of global unity

Reuters
1 minute read

A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The European Union and Japan agreed on Thursday that they favoured Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games this year, despite concerns over the influx of athletes and officials as Japan battles of fourth wave of infections.

"We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in defeating COVID-19," the EU and Japan said in a joint statement after a video summit.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 6:13 AM UTCWestbrook incensed after fan dumps popcorn on his head

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook called for more protection for players after a fan poured popcorn on his head as he made his way to the dressing room during Wednesday's NBA playoffs game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

SportsTokyo Games could lead to "Olympic virus" strain, Japanese doctor warns
SportsOsaka to skip news conferences at French Open, cites mental health
SportsNBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz
SportsNHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2