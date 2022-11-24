EU parliament 'deplores' reports of abuses to the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution deploring reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalize same-sex relations.
A number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate 'OneLove' armbands which seven European World Cup captains backed out from wearing following FIFA pressure.
MEPs also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into the deaths of migrant workers as well as the injuries sustained by workers during preparations for the World Cup.
