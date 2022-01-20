Evans through to third round after Rinderknech wrist injury

Tennis - ATP Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 2, 2022 Britain's Dan Evans in action during his doubles group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Kevin Krawietz REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the third round of the Australian Open on a walkover on Thursday following the withdrawal of Arthur Rinderknech.

The Frenchman pulled out prior to the second round clash with a wrist injury and Evans, the 24th seed, will face either Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing

