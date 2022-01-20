Sports1 minute read
Evans through to third round after Rinderknech wrist injury
MELBOURNE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Dan Evans progressed to the third round of the Australian Open on a walkover on Thursday following the withdrawal of Arthur Rinderknech.
The Frenchman pulled out prior to the second round clash with a wrist injury and Evans, the 24th seed, will face either Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round.
