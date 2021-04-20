Everton's board of directors on Tuesday said the six Premier League clubs who announced plans to participate in a breakaway European Super League are displaying "preposterous arrogance" and tarnishing the reputation of England's top-flight.

Some of Europe's major clubs - including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - are proposing to form their own elite Super League, with the move triggering widespread criticism. read more

"Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs," the Premier League side said in a statement.

"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests. Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game. Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table. Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

"At this time of national and international crisis - and a defining period for our game - clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost."

Everton, one of the founding members of the Football League who also helped form the Premier League, said the plans of the 'Big Six' appeared intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game.

"This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan," Everton said.

"On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now."

Fellow Premier League side Fulham also issued a statement denouncing the breakaway league.

Club chairman Shahid Khan said: "The concept will not serve the game or our most important stakeholders - the generations of fans in England and throughout Europe who have been as loyal to their domestic leagues, and the opportunities they offer, as they are faithful to their favourite team."

