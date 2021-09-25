Skip to main content

Sports

Everton condemn Norwich to sixth straight defeat

1 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Norwich City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 25, 2021 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scores their second goal Reuters/Russell Cheyne

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target as Everton condemned Norwich City to their sixth straight Premier League defeat with a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

A subdued first half sprung to life in the 28th minute when Norwich loanee Ozan Kabak was adjudged to have brought down Allan in the box following a lengthy VAR check and Townsend dispatched the spot-kick.

Norwich offered little going forward in the first half and their only notable attempt came from Mathias Normann, whose shot from distance was palmed away by Jordan Pickford.

The visitors were better in attack after the break, with Normann and Ben Gibson going close but Everton crushed any hopes of a comeback when Doucoure finished smartly in the 77th minute after being played in by Demarai Gray.

Everton climbed into sixth place and Norwich stayed bottom of the table.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:49 PM UTC

Europe start second day looking to dig out of Ryder Cup hole

Europe will try to dig out of the biggest hole they have faced in Ryder Cup competition in nearly a half century on Saturday while the U.S. look to carry their momentum from Day One and add to a commanding 6-2 advantage.

Sports
Giants send Anthony DeSclafani to mound against Rockies
Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals tie team mark with 14th straight win
Sports
Italy's Balsamo pips Vos to win road race world title
Sports
Isner, Shapovalov win doubles as Team Europe lead Laver Cup 3-1