Everton and Liverpool fined for 'mass confrontation' during derby















Feb 22 (Reuters) - Everton and Liverpool were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday for failing to control their players following a mass confrontation during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Everton were hit with a 40,000 pounds ($48,256) fine while Liverpool will have to pay 25,000 pounds following the incident, which took place in the 86th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win at Anfield.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

"Both clubs admitted their failure to ensure their players and benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour...," the FA said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8289 pounds)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis











