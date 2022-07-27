Everton sign Sporting defender Vinagre on loan

Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Gil Vicente - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - May 1, 2022 Sporting CP's Ruben Vinagre in action with Gil Vicente's Boubacar Hanne REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

July 27 (Reuters) - Everton have signed defender Ruben Vinagre from Portuguese side Sporting on a one-year loan, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Sporting signed Vinagre, a product of their youth system, from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent deal this month after a one-year loan. The 23-year-old made 18 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season.

"It's a dream come true to join a big club like Everton," Vinagre said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign."

Vinagre joined Wolves from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 first on loan and then permanently a year later. He then had loan spells at Greek side Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Famalicao before making his return to Sporting.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Chelsea on Aug. 6 after avoiding relegation by finishing 16th last season.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.