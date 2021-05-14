Skip to main content

SportsEwan takes second stage win in Giro

Reuters
1 minute read

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 7 - Notaresco to Termoli, Italy - May 14, 2021 Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates winning stage 7 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Caleb Ewan claimed his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia as he again showed his sprinting prowess at the end of the 181km seventh stage on Friday.

The Australian Lotto Soudal rider followed his victory on a crash-hit stage five with a well-timed surge at the finish in Termoli after an uneventful day.

Davide Cimolai was second with Tim Merlier in third place.

Hungary's Attila Valter finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall leader's Maglia Rosa.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 5:43 AM UTCNBA roundup: Suns get by Blazers on Devin Booker's late FTs

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left as the Phoenix Suns edged the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night.

SportsMLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards
SportsNHL roundup: Avalanche win Presidents’ Trophy
SportsCritics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellation
SportsMan Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool