Ex-Jaguars OL Uche Nwaneri dies at 38















January 3 - Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Purdue guard Uche Nwaneri died at 38 in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Jaguars announced his death on Monday.

Carrie Costello, the coroner of Tippecanoe County, told the Lafayette Journal & Courier that preliminary autopsy results indicated no foul play was involved in his death and that he could have suffered a heart attack, although toxicology results are pending.

The publication said Nwaneri drove from Georgia to his wife's home in Indiana, where she found him, collapsed, about 1 a.m. Friday.

The Jaguars selected Nwaneri in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. Following his rookie season, he earned a spot on the starting offensive line. He started 92 of the 104 games he played with the Jaguars until his release in March 2014.

He went on to begin a YouTube channel, "The Observant Lineman," on which he and former players analyzed game tape. His most recent show was uploaded two weeks ago.

